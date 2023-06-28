Governor’s Restaurant celebrates annual Lobster Day

A Maine favorite - the lobster roll is being celebrated at Governor's Restaurants around the...
A Maine favorite - the lobster roll is being celebrated at Governor's Restaurants around the state Wednesday.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - June 28 is Lobster Day at Governor’s Restaurants around the state.

Lobster rolls are $9.64 as part of Governor’s 64th birthday celebration.

Last year, they sold more than 22,000 lobster rolls.

We were at the Old Town location at noon Wednesday, and by then, they had already sold 9,000.

Staff expect they’ll shell out about 4,000 pounds of lobster.

“We see people on Lobster Roll Day that we probably don’t see year-round,” said Jason Clay, Owner/CEO of Governor’s Restaurants. “It’s a great opportunity for us, but it’s also a great opportunity to give back to our guests a great deal. I mean, where are you going to find a lobster roll for less than $10, especially these days right? It’s a lot of fun for us.”

The lobster rolls are available while supplies last.

3:00 PM Update - We still have Lobster Rolls available at all stores. Looks like we have enough at to get into the 5pm...

Posted by Governor's Restaurant on Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Tiny homes in Bangor.
30-plus tiny homes being built in Bangor
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday
Houlton, Maine border
Rhode Island man facing charges after incident at border crossing in Houlton
Madison, Kacie and Grace Lacadie are identical triplets that will be graduating with highest...
Identical triplets graduate high school this Friday

Latest News

Cancun Mexican Restaurant in Waterville was forced to close its doors earlier this month until...
Waterville restaurant forced to close until further notice
Residents now back in the Waterville apartment after a unit fire last month
Residents now back in the Waterville apartment after a unit fire last month
The Bangor Chinese School is in its third day of Chinese Dragon Camp at Husson University.
Bangor Chinese School Dragon Camp underway
Lawmakers provide emergency funding for Maine homeless shelters