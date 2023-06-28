Governor’s Restaurant celebrates annual Lobster Day

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - June 28 is Lobster Day at Governor’s Restaurants around the state.

Lobster rolls are $9.64 as part of Governor’s 64th birthday celebration.

Last year, they sold more than 22,000 lobster rolls.

We were at the Old Town location at noon Wednesday, and by then, they had already sold 9,000.

Staff expect they’ll shell out about 4,000 pounds of lobster.

“We see people on Lobster Roll Day that we probably don’t see year-round,” said Jason Clay, Owner/CEO of Governor’s Restaurants. “It’s a great opportunity for us, but it’s also a great opportunity to give back to our guests a great deal. I mean, where are you going to find a lobster roll for less than $10, especially these days right? It’s a lot of fun for us.”

The lobster rolls are available while supplies last.

3:00 PM Update - We still have Lobster Rolls available at all stores. Looks like we have enough at to get into the 5pm... Posted by Governor's Restaurant on Wednesday, June 28, 2023

