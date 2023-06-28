Dunkin donates $12K to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Not that Mainers need an excuse to make a Dunkin’ run, but when the money goes to a good cause, it’s a win-win.

Tuesday, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center received a check for 12-thousand dollars from the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation.

The money was raised last month during Dunkin’s Iced Coffee Day when a dollar from every iced coffee sold went to the foundation.

Mainers raised nearly 50-thousand dollars, which Dunkin’ is donating to three Maine hospitals.

EMMC plans to use their grant to make any time spent in the hospital a little easier for their young patients.

“I’m so excited to be a part of it because I wanted to include Eastern Maine Medical Center and the Bangor area for a long time in this, so we used to always give the money to Barbara Bush in Portland, but now we have more funds, so we’re also sharing it here, so that’s really important,” Franchisee for Dunkin Colleen Bailey said.

“We’re hoping to put in smart TVs in all of the patient rooms,” Associate VP for Patient Care Services Mikele Neal said.

“You know smart TVs will allow kids when they’re here to stay connected with friends and family, just use the apps, movies, games, just things that they like to do at home. We want to provide that for them while they’re here, so these funds will help us specifically provide those smart TVs for the rooms.”

Over the past 12 years, Mainers have helped Dunkin’ give more than 500-thousand dollars to local hospitals and children.

Nationwide, Iced Coffee Day raised 1-point-6 million dollars this year.

