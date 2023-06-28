Bar Harbor police looking for N.H. man they say is driving stolen vehicle

Jereme Gee
Jereme Gee(Bar Harbor Police Department)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police are looking for a New Hampshire man who they say was driving a stolen vehicle in the direction of Bar Harbor Wednesday afternoon.

Jereme Gee, 40, was last seen in the area of Crooked Road and Old Norway Drive wearing jeans, a ball cap, sneakers and no shirt.

He’s 6 feet tall and weighs around 200 pounds.

Wednesday afternoon, Bar Harbor police received a report from New Hampshire police that Gee was driving on Route 3.

Shortly after that, police say Gee called them and stated he was at a hotel.

Officers responded and found Gee and the vehicle, but they say he ran into the woods.

Police say dogs tracked Gee but were unable to find him.

There’s a warrant for his arrest on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, driving after suspension, and breach of bail conditions.

If you see Gee, you’re asked to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Tiny homes in Bangor.
30-plus tiny homes being built in Bangor
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday
Houlton, Maine border
Rhode Island man facing charges after incident at border crossing in Houlton
Madison, Kacie and Grace Lacadie are identical triplets that will be graduating with highest...
Identical triplets graduate high school this Friday

Latest News

A Maine favorite - the lobster roll is being celebrated at Governor's Restaurants around the...
Governor’s Restaurant celebrates annual Lobster Day
Hanging Baskets
My Maine Gardens: hanging baskets
Woodman's sign
Orono favorite passes ownership to Bangor’s Moe’s BBQ owner
Cancun Mexican Restaurant in Waterville was forced to close its doors earlier this month until...
Waterville restaurant forced to close due to safety code violations