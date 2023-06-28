Bar Harbor police looking for N.H. man they say is driving stolen vehicle

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police are looking for a New Hampshire man who they say was driving a stolen vehicle in the direction of Bar Harbor Wednesday afternoon.

Jereme Gee, 40, was last seen in the area of Crooked Road and Old Norway Drive wearing jeans, a ball cap, sneakers and no shirt.

He’s 6 feet tall and weighs around 200 pounds.

Wednesday afternoon, Bar Harbor police received a report from New Hampshire police that Gee was driving on Route 3.

Shortly after that, police say Gee called them and stated he was at a hotel.

Officers responded and found Gee and the vehicle, but they say he ran into the woods.

Police say dogs tracked Gee but were unable to find him.

There’s a warrant for his arrest on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, driving after suspension, and breach of bail conditions.

If you see Gee, you’re asked to call 911 immediately.

