Bangor Chinese School Dragon Camp underway

The Bangor Chinese School is in its third day of Chinese Dragon Camp at Husson University.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Summer has arrived, and that means it’s time for kids to head to summer camp.

The camp is offered each summer to kids in grades K- 12.

Students get a chance to learn about Chinese language and culture.

English has been a compulsory subject in all Chinese schools from primary to high school for decades, but there are not a lot of opportunities for kids to learn Chinese in the U.S.

Instructors say learning Chinese right now is important, especially given the current relationship between China and the United States.

The camp is in its 22nd year.

Click here for more information.

