4th of July & Weekend Events

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Check out some events around the region this weekend through the 4th.

*Events are subject to change and may not be reflected in this list.*

ABBOTT

June 30 - July 4: Stars N’ Stripes at Spacious Skies Balsam Woods. For more information, click here.

GREENVILLE

June 30 & July 1: Ritchie K Live at Stress Free Moose 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, click here.

July 1: Chris Ross will perform live at The Moose Creek RV Resort Pavilion from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. There is a $10 cover charge for the public on band nights. Please stop at the main office when you arrive. For more information, click here.

July 2: The Lakeshore House: Sunday Music Series - Binaria 3 p.m.– 6 p.m. For more information, click here.

July 3: Stress Free Open Mic & Karaoke - every Monday from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. all summer long (weather permitting). For more information, click here.

July 4: Greenville 4th of July Parade - 1 p.m. - The route goes from Greenville Junction to Downtown Greenville. For more information, click here.

July 4: Fireworks - East Cove of Moosehead Lake at Dusk (9 p.m.). Viewing spots are throughout the Downtown area of Greenville. For more information, click here.

ROCKWOOD

July 1: Whiskey Dan Williams performs at The Birches Resort - 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, click here.

July 2: Rockwood’s annual boat parade will take place on 7 p.m. Line up at the Rockwood Public Landing at 6:45 p.m. or watch the route from the landing to Maynard’s in Maine and back. Fireworks will be held at The Birches Resort at dusk. For more information, click here.

July 4: Fireworks will be held at The Birches Resort at dusk. For more information, click here.

