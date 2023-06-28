4th of July & Weekend Events

(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Check out some events around the region this weekend through the 4th.

*Events are subject to change and may not be reflected in this list.*

ABBOTT

June 30 - July 4: Stars N’ Stripes at Spacious Skies Balsam Woods. For more information, click here.

GREENVILLE

June 30 & July 1: Ritchie K Live at Stress Free Moose 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, click here.

July 1: Chris Ross will perform live at The Moose Creek RV Resort Pavilion from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. There is a $10 cover charge for the public on band nights. Please stop at the main office when you arrive. For more information, click here.

July 2: The Lakeshore House: Sunday Music Series - Binaria 3 p.m.– 6 p.m. For more information, click here.

July 3: Stress Free Open Mic & Karaoke - every Monday from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. all summer long (weather permitting). For more information, click here.

July 4: Greenville 4th of July Parade - 1 p.m. - The route goes from Greenville Junction to Downtown Greenville. For more information, click here.

July 4: Fireworks - East Cove of Moosehead Lake at Dusk (9 p.m.). Viewing spots are throughout the Downtown area of Greenville. For more information, click here.

ROCKWOOD

July 1: Whiskey Dan Williams performs at The Birches Resort - 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, click here.

July 2: Rockwood’s annual boat parade will take place on 7 p.m. Line up at the Rockwood Public Landing at 6:45 p.m. or watch the route from the landing to Maynard’s in Maine and back. Fireworks will be held at The Birches Resort at dusk. For more information, click here.

July 4: Fireworks will be held at The Birches Resort at dusk. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Tiny homes in Bangor.
30-plus tiny homes being built in Bangor
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday
Houlton, Maine border
Rhode Island man facing charges after incident at border crossing in Houlton
Madison, Kacie and Grace Lacadie are identical triplets that will be graduating with highest...
Identical triplets graduate high school this Friday

Latest News

Portland Expo to once again house asylum seekers
‘We need help’: Asylum-seekers protest shelter conditions, lack of housing options
Supporters of the bill say the hormone therapy would slow down puberty which would save the...
Senate vote clears bill that would allow 16 & 17-year-olds to receive gender-reaffirming care without parental consent
Currently the state requires a background check for commercial gun purchases from licensed...
Maine Senate shoots down bill requiring background checks for private gun sales
More unsettled weather with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms