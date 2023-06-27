Zeppas Pizzeria helping to find shelter dog home

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Zeppas Pizzeria has a soft spot for dogs, especially for shelter dogs like Bagheera who has been at the Bangor Humane Society for over a year.

“My heart sank. When we saw the photos, I could not fathom that this was happening. This dog was so sad,” said kitchen manager Riley Palcic.

“She has been with us a little over a year, and she is what we would call one of our quirky dogs. She does have some special needs, but she is an absolutely wonderful dog,” said Kathryn Ravenscraft, Bangor Humane Society director of development and communication.

The family wanted to adopt Bagheera but could not since they have multiple dogs, including Zeppa, who is a former shelter dog.

Instead they came together and thought of a great way to get the word out with what they know best, pizza.

They’re putting Bagheera’s flyers on their pizza boxes and also donating $150 to whoever adopts her to use at their restaurant.

“We just wanted to incentivize someone coming and finding this dog the right home and not being stuck in the shelter any longer. You know, no dog should have to live that way. That’s not fair. Not right. Sad, you know?” said Palcic.

The family has a little piece of advice for those who are thinking about adopting.

“Please adopt. Don’t shop. You know, we can definitely help our community right here and now, so even if you just love pizza and you want to support us, just share the story and and help this dog find the right home,” said Palcic.

For more information about Bagheera, click here.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.