Showers & Downpours Possible Again Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure is now moving out of the Great Lakes and will continue to wrap in clouds and showers that could produce some quick downpours this evening. The best chance will be across parts of western & Downeast Maine. Overnight lows will be warm and sticky with most areas staying in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Areas of dense fog will once again be likely especially along the coast.

Wednesday will both be similar to what we had on Monday & today. Expect lots of clouds, showers that will produce downpours and even some thunderstorms. Highs will be a few degrees warmer with most ranging from the 60s to the mid 70s. It will also be another humid day.

The low over the Great Lakes will finally pass to our north by Thursday with an associated cold front. A line of showers & storms are expected to develop along the front and will bring some of us our best chance for rainfall in the morning. By the afternoon, Expect some broken clouds will some periods of sunshine. There will also be the chance for a few scattered showers. Highs will be a few degrees warmer in the 60s & 70s.

Friday will have the chance of a few morning showers but overall, the rest of the day will be trending drier. Highs will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s with some afternoon sunshine.

Saturday does look to be trending towards our driest day (not completely dry!) of the week. A few showers will be possible in the morning with the rest of the day having partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the 60s and 70s.

The “dry spell” is short lived as rain returns to the forecast late Saturday and all-day Sunday & Monday. Sunday & Monday are now looking to be our wettest days of the extended forecast and the days when most locations will pick up the brunt of their rainfall. Steady rain should be expected all day both days. Highs will be in the 60s & 70s.

By the Fourth of July, there looks to be a few showers with highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

If you are ready for this wet & cooler weather pattern to come to an end, well there is hope! The upper-level trough that will bring us the wet weather this week will be replaced by an upper-level ridge by early July. This will be trending us towards a drier & warmer pattern.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with passing showers & a few downpours. Lows in the 50s & 60s. Areas of fog. SE wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Looks just like Tuesday. Cloudy with scattered showers & a few downpours. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Humid and a SSE wind 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Some afternoon sunshine Highs in the 60s & 70s. Humid.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning. Highs in the 60s & 70s. Humid.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few morning showers. Highs in the 60s & 70s. Humid.

SUNDAY: Overcast skies with steady rain. Highs in the 60s & 70s. Humid.

MONDAY: Overcast skies with showers. Highs in the 60s and low 70s. Humid.

