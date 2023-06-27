Senate approves bill to expand abortion access in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - A bill to expand abortion access in Maine has now earned initial approval in both chambers of the Maine Legislature.

The Maine Senate approved the bill, LD 1619, on Tuesday by a 21 to 13 vote. It narrowly passed the House last week by a 74 to 72 vote.

This is the bill supported by Gov. Janet Mills to allow abortions any time before birth if deemed necessary by a medical provider. Current state law bans abortions after a fetus becomes viable outside the womb, at roughly 24 weeks, unless a mother’s life is at risk.

If enacted by both chambers and then signed into law, it would create one of the least restrictive abortion laws in the country.

Mills and House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross have described the bill as a defense of reproductive rights.

