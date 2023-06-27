Senate approves bill to expand abortion access in Maine

The bill still faces second votes in both the House and Senate
Maine State House
Maine State House(WABI)
By WMTW
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - A bill to expand abortion access in Maine has now earned initial approval in both chambers of the Maine Legislature.

The Maine Senate approved the bill, LD 1619, on Tuesday by a 21 to 13 vote. It narrowly passed the House last week by a 74 to 72 vote.

This is the bill supported by Gov. Janet Mills to allow abortions any time before birth if deemed necessary by a medical provider. Current state law bans abortions after a fetus becomes viable outside the womb, at roughly 24 weeks, unless a mother’s life is at risk.

If enacted by both chambers and then signed into law, it would create one of the least restrictive abortion laws in the country.

Mills and House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross have described the bill as a defense of reproductive rights.

Copyright 2023 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Tiny homes in Bangor.
30-plus tiny homes being built in Bangor
Houlton, Maine border
Rhode Island man facing charges after incident at border crossing in Houlton
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday
Madison, Kacie and Grace Lacadie are identical triplets that will be graduating with highest...
Identical triplets graduate high school this Friday

Latest News

Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Collins secures funds for Maine fire, emergency services facilities in appropriations bill
The announcement comes one year after the Supreme Court overturned the abortion rights once...
House Democrats introduce Abortion Justice Act
The announcement comes one year after the Supreme Court overturned the abortion rights once...
House Democrats introduce Abortion Justice Act
FILE
Maine’s Coalition of Shelters asks for more funding