Searsport’s Ana Lang reflects on winning Miss Maine Softball honor

She caps off a three-year varsity pitching career including two state championships and 995 strikeouts
By Ben Barr
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEARSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Searsport’s Ana Lang won Miss Maine Softball to cap off a three-year varsity pitching career including two state championships and 995 strikeouts.

Lang reflected on receiving the award while being a part of an outstanding group of finalists including Monmouth’s Brooklyn Federico, Kaydence Morse of Oxford Hills, Biddeford’s Charlotte Donovan, Bucksport’s Ella Hosford, and Hermon’s Lyndsee Reed.

“It felt really good. It felt like my hard work paid off, especially in front of old teammates and players I used to play with. Being up against who I was up against, it was definitely an accomplishment. (I worked through) all year round practices, playing in the season, and then travel ball. (I put in) lots of hard work, especially in the winter months of getting ready for spring seasons,” said Lang.

Lang added winning the award only crossed her mind when she was named a finalist. She’s played softball in Searsport since she was 10 years old and counts the Vikings’ 2021 regional championship game and playing with her sister, Mia, catching in 2023 as her favorite memories.

