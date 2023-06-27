Saco police seek missing mother, 2 year old son

Both are from the Congo and speak little or no English
Tania Mulanga and Martin Kakanda
Tania Mulanga and Martin Kakanda(Saco Police Department/ WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT
SACO, Maine (WMTW) - Police in Saco are looking for a missing mother and 2-year-old son.

Police say Tania Mulanga, 32 and Martin Kakanda, 2, were last seen Tuesday morning just after midnight leaving a home near New County Road in Saco.

Both are from the Congo and police say Mulanga does not speak fluent English while her son speaks no English at all.

Mulanga was last seen wearing a sleeveless sundress and police say she is 5 feet 8 inches tall weighing 170 pounds. Kakanda was last seen wearing sweatpants and a long-sleeved shirt and is 3 feet 5 inches tall weighing 50 pounds.

Anyone with information should call Detective Sgt. Chris Hardiman at 207-284-4535.

