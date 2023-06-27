Man fired several shots at car during Auburn fight, police say

AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - A New Hampshire man is accused of firing several shots at a car in Auburn during some sort of altercation.

Auburn Police say they arrested Steven Patterson, 26, of Concord, New Hampshire on Monday after an incident that evening near Meineke Car Care on Court Street.

Investigators say he fired at a car that had people inside. It was not clear if anyone was hurt.

Police have recovered the gun they say Patterson used. He was charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, criminal mischief and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

He was being held at the Androscoggin County Jail Tuesday on $15,000 bail.

