Man fired several shots at car during Auburn fight, police say

The incident happened Monday evening on Court Street
Steven Patterson
Steven Patterson(Auburn Police Department)
By WMTW
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - A New Hampshire man is accused of firing several shots at a car in Auburn during some sort of altercation.

Auburn Police say they arrested Steven Patterson, 26, of Concord, New Hampshire on Monday after an incident that evening near Meineke Car Care on Court Street.

Investigators say he fired at a car that had people inside. It was not clear if anyone was hurt.

Police have recovered the gun they say Patterson used. He was charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, criminal mischief and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

He was being held at the Androscoggin County Jail Tuesday on $15,000 bail.

Copyright 2023 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Tiny homes in Bangor.
30-plus tiny homes being built in Bangor
Houlton, Maine border
Rhode Island man facing charges after incident at border crossing in Houlton
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday
Madison, Kacie and Grace Lacadie are identical triplets that will be graduating with highest...
Identical triplets graduate high school this Friday

Latest News

Tania Mulanga and Martin Kakanda
Saco police seek missing mother, 2 year old son
Rinse & Repeat Pattern Continues
Maine State House
Senate approves bill to expand abortion access in Maine
Longtime employee taking over Governor's Restaurant & Bakery
June 28 is Lobster Roll Day at Governor’s Restaurant