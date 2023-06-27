June 28 is Lobster Roll Day at Governor’s Restaurant

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Governor’s Restaurant is hosting its annual Lobster Roll Day on Wednesday.

This year, lobster rolls are $9.64 to celebrate their 64 years of business.

The rolls will start selling at 8 a.m. at Governor’s locations for eat-in or takeout.

Governor’s says they expect to be busy, so the best time to get your lobster rolls is before 10 a.m. or between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

They say last year they sold 22,000 lobster rolls across their six stores.

For more information on ordering, visit their website.

