Grounds crew teams up to save state championship doubleheader at Brewer’s Coffin Field

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Last Tuesday’s State Championship softball doubleheader at Coffin Field in Brewer had some big hurdles to leap after rain quickly swept through during Game One.

North Yarmouth Academy, York won state titles after rain delay that prevented reschedules (WABI/Dave Utterback)

North Yarmouth Academy jumped out to a 5-1 fifth-inning lead over Machias in the Class D State Championship, but then a rain cloud swept in.

“None of us had that on our radar app until it was actually raining on top of our heads. We were looking at each other thinking it was nothing, and then all of a sudden it was something pretty significant. Ironically, we were texting with our friends across the river over at Mansfield, and there was no rain over there. It was absolutely pouring over here,” said Dave Utterback, Brewer athletic director.

Tournament organizers had to come up with a rain delay plan.

“Through my years of experience working on fields, you just get into a wait and see mode. Everybody wants to know right off what the plan is, but you just have to assess the situation as it sort of settles in. 80 percent of the field was covered with water, so once that settled in, we had to make a decision. We didn’t have a lot of time to wait and let the water dissipate through the ground, but we had to figure something out,” said Utterback.

The grounds crew got to work in hopes that game night could continue.

“The AD (Kelsy Ross) from North Yarmouth asked me on a scale of 1-10, what were the chances that we were going to play. I said 49 percent. I didn’t want to give her a 50-50 or anything like that. It was really a matter of testing out a few areas. We’ve switched over the infield mix in the last couple years to this new stuff that we use that’s the same thing that Mansfield Stadium uses. Just basically covering the top of it is what we did. We tested out the highest traffic area, the pitching area. Once I knew that that footing was pretty good, I figured we had a shot,” said Utterback.

The Panthers and Bulldogs were able to take the field to finish a 7-1 NYA win.

“There’s a lot of people that care a lot about the fields up here. There were people here that had a lot of investment into making sure that the game got played,” said Utterback.

Nokomis and York finished the night with an 8 p.m. Class B Championship. The Wildcats won 2-1.

The grounds crew that day included Utterback, Skip Estes, Butch Grindle, Dennis Kiah, Dana Corey, Phil Pushard, Nancy Snowdeal, Jarrod Williams, Mike Bisson, Kelsy Ross, and Matthew Poulin.

Utterback mentioned how Mansfield Stadium avoided the rain that day for state championship baseball.

Over there, Old Town defeated Yarmouth, 1-0, in Class B.

St. Dominic defeated Bangor Christian, 4-1, in Class D.

