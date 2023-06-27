Governor Mills vetoed offshore wind port development bill

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Governor Janet Mills issued a veto letter on a bill regarding visual impact standards for offshore wind port development.

LD 1847, or an act to modify the visual impact standards for offshore wind port development, was vetoed by Governor Mills Monday evening.

She stated in her letter that she has concerns over labor requirements.

She said, “as this industry begins to grow, we must maximize, not sideline or limit, benefits to Maine workers and companies and minimize costs to Maine taxpayers and ratepayers.”

The legislature also did not recall LD 1847 as she requested and in result, because of her constitutional obligation to act on it in ten days, she had to veto the bill.

However, she did voice that she hopes to continue working on the bill and it’s advancements in the future.

