‘Drive for Kids’ celebrity golf tournament raises $111,000 for Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The first ever “Drive Fore Kids” celebrity golf tournament raised $111,000 for the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital.

Brian Corcoran, CEO of Shamrock Sports & Entertainment and executive director for “Drive Fore Kids,” said the event at Falmouth Country Club also generated an estimated $6.6 million in economic impact to the region.

He says more than 11,000 fans turned out for the event, and more than 250 volunteers helped to make it happen.

Ronnie Russell, a six time PBA tournament winner, won the golf tournament and took home $50,000 in prize money.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.