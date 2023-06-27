‘Drive for Kids’ celebrity golf tournament raises $111,000 for Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital

Drive Fore Kids
Drive Fore Kids(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The first ever “Drive Fore Kids” celebrity golf tournament raised $111,000 for the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital.

Brian Corcoran, CEO of Shamrock Sports & Entertainment and executive director for “Drive Fore Kids,” said the event at Falmouth Country Club also generated an estimated $6.6 million in economic impact to the region.

He says more than 11,000 fans turned out for the event, and more than 250 volunteers helped to make it happen.

Ronnie Russell, a six time PBA tournament winner, won the golf tournament and took home $50,000 in prize money.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Tiny homes in Bangor.
30-plus tiny homes being built in Bangor
Houlton, Maine border
Rhode Island man facing charges after incident at border crossing in Houlton
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday
Madison, Kacie and Grace Lacadie are identical triplets that will be graduating with highest...
Identical triplets graduate high school this Friday

Latest News

A model poses for the camera at Tuesday's photoshoot at Glowgetters in Bangor
Body positivity in focus at Bangor photoshoot
Bagheera
Zeppas Pizzeria helping to find shelter dog home
Tania Mulanga and Martin Kakanda
Saco police seek missing mother, 2 year old son
Steven Patterson
Man fired several shots at car during Auburn fight, police say