Cornish man suffers serious injuries after car collides with his motorcycle

CORNISH, Maine (WABI) -The Maine State Police responded to a car and motorcycle crash in Cornish on sunday night.

At 9pm agencies responded to the crash on Route 25 in Cornish near the Limington line.

According to the Maine State Police, the operator of the motorcycle was traveling east and was stopping to make a left-hand turn when a green Toyota Prius, driven by 38 year-old Stowell Watters of Limington did not slow down.

The Prius ran directly into the motorcycle ejecting 47 year-old Justin Bickford of Cornish.

He was transported to Maine Medical Center via life-flight with serious injuries and he was wearing a helmet.

Watters was arrested and charged with aggravated driving to endanger and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

Additional charges may be pending.

