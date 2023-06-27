Cornish man suffers serious injuries after car collides with his motorcycle

Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcycle Crash generic(ARC Images)
By Sierra Whaley
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORNISH, Maine (WABI) -The Maine State Police responded to a car and motorcycle crash in Cornish on sunday night.

At 9pm agencies responded to the crash on Route 25 in Cornish near the Limington line.

According to the Maine State Police, the operator of the motorcycle was traveling east and was stopping to make a left-hand turn when a green Toyota Prius, driven by 38 year-old Stowell Watters of Limington did not slow down.

The Prius ran directly into the motorcycle ejecting 47 year-old Justin Bickford of Cornish.

He was transported to Maine Medical Center via life-flight with serious injuries and he was wearing a helmet.

Watters was arrested and charged with aggravated driving to endanger and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

Additional charges may be pending.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Tiny homes in Bangor.
30-plus tiny homes being built in Bangor
Houlton, Maine border
Rhode Island man facing charges after incident at border crossing in Houlton
Madison, Kacie and Grace Lacadie are identical triplets that will be graduating with highest...
Identical triplets graduate high school this Friday
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday

Latest News

Orono Public Library
Orono Public Library planning for massive expansion
Bangor Public Library's Summer Reading Program
Summer reading programs at Bangor Public Library begin
Sheep
Northern Light Cancer Care receives donation from wool spinners
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fatal fire at Lincolnville home under investigation