Body positivity in focus at Bangor photoshoot

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Women’s empowerment was the focus of a photoshoot in Bangor Tuesday.

“[They told us,] ‘We want moms, we want big, tall, skinny.’ And I was totally into it. I was like, you know what? I’m 41, never done anything like this. Why not have this be my first time?” said Wendi Sherwood of Old Town.

A group of women from around the Bangor area stepped out of their comfort zone and into a big white bounce house Tuesday.

“We are just getting some people together from all ages, all body types to just show off their beauty,” explained Casey London, owner of Casey London photography.

Much of London’s work already centers around body positivity.

“I spent 30 years absolutely hating my body before I realized that it doesn’t matter. Nobody cares what I look like. And I think that it’s really important for women out here to feel the same way and to just stop caring what they look like,” London said.

London’s message resonated with Jess Stuart, owner of Glowgetters tanning salon.

“I have struggled with my body my entire life, with my image and placing my self worth on where I’m at in my weight,” Stuart said. “I’ve sat out a lot of things because of my size and life is too short to do that.”

The two collaborated with a trio of other local women-owned businesses to set up a photoshoot.

Modern Party 207 provided the bounce house and balloons, Always in Bloom Bouquets brought flowers, and Shaylee from Bangor Hair Co. got everyone’s hair and makeup camera ready.

Then it was just a matter of convincing the models.

“I saw Jess’ Instagram post asking for models and, actually, I didn’t sign up,” said Sherwood with a laugh.

“I’m pretty persuasive,” Stuart piped in.

Jess plans on posting the final images on her website to show everyone there’s space for them here.

“One of the things I do when I look for anything, hair, makeup, spray tan, is look on their website and see, do they have a redhead on there?” said Hannah Prescott, of Winterport, who also modeled for the shoot. “And that’s why I wanted to do this, so that somebody else like me can look and say, ‘Oh, look, there’s another redhead.’”

“The people who love me and care about me have loved me through every stage. I’m a mom of four. So, my body has been through a lot of different stages. And you know, I’ve always felt beautiful and I think that everybody should feel that lucky but not everyone has that support. Jess is here to make you feel that and these other women I’m here with make you feel that,” Sherwood said.

