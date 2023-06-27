Bangor City council talks ARPA funds in workshop

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor City Council discussed a few municipal and school projects during an ARPA workshop Monday evening.

Bangor City Manager Debbie Laurie gave a laundry list of things for council members to keep in mind when it comes to projects.

She stated they’re still awaiting information for a broadband project.

City council members also discussed a sprinkler installation grant, valley avenue improvements, lighting in the city and along trails which has an estimated cost of 60 thousand dollars.

There were also talks about a grant writer manager position, public restrooms, and a build out of health clinics in both middle schools.

The council will revisit how they’re planning to use the ARPA funds for each project at a later date.

