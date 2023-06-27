Bangor Christian’s Jason Libby reacts to winning Mr. Maine Baseball award

Libby helped lead the Patriots to the Class D North Championship
By Ben Barr
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Christian’s Jason Libby is this year’s Mr. Maine Baseball.

He edged out a finalist lineup featuring Eli Soehren of Oxford Hills, Oak Hill’s Kyle Delano, Oceanside’s Alex Bartlett, Sacopee Valley’s Carson Black, Old Town’s Gabe Gifford, and South Portland’s Andrew Heffernan to win the award.

“I’m just still processing it the last couple days, but it’s super cool and such an honor. It’s about the highest award a senior in Maine wants and can get. It’s super cool. It’s great to see all the talent. A bunch of guys earned that spot as well, so it’s cool to see. I think it’s great to represent the smaller schools. A lot of people look down on us, but it is what it is. We’re Class D. At the end of the day, there’s talent all throughout the state,” said Libby.

Libby recalled this season’s 22-strikeout game and the Patriots’ Class D North Championship as two memories that stick out from his career.

