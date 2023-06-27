Another day, another chance for scattered showers

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Our dreary weather pattern continues today. The low pressure system spinning over the great lakes will grab ahold of the stationary front off of the coast and bring it northward as a warm front. This will allow for another dreary day with chance for more scattered showers and even an isolated thunderstorms which could produce some locally heavy rain. Similar to Monday, today will not be a wash-out many of us will see some showers and bob and weave around others. With the warm front lifting northward temperatures today will be slightly warmer than yesterday. High temperatures this afternoon with reach the 60′s along the coast and just touch the lower 70′s inland. Winds will be out of the SE at around 5-10 mph, some gusting up to 25 mph. Dewpoints will continue to be in the low to mid 60′s making it feel sticky and humid. It looks like shower activity might calm down a bit through the later afternoon and early evening, skies will remain mostly cloudy and it is possible there could be some glimmers of filtered sunshine through thinner patches of clouds. The chance for scattered showers will continue tonight, with some patchy fog likely developing along the coast. Overnight lows hover in the lower 60′s inland and in the upper 50′s along the coast.

The low pressure system over the great lakes will continue to meander eastward while still remaining to the northwest of the state. This will keep the weather unsettled through Wednesday. Once again Wednesday will be similar to today and Monday, not a wash-out but on and off scattered showers will persist with cloudy and dreary conditions. The “soupy” dewpoints will continue into Wednesday as well, with highs temperatures reaching the 60′s along the coast and low to mid 70′s inland. Winds will continue to be out of the SE at around 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. The dreaded low pressure system will finally push north of the region by Thursday. Thursday will continue to be dreary, however, right now, the best chance for scattered showers looks to be across western and northern Maine while Bangor and points southeast deal with more mostly cloudy skies and drizzle, with some possible patches of sunshine in between mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60′s along the coast and the low to mid 70′s inland. Friday also looks similar to Thursday with the greatest chance for showers north and west of Bangor; the only difference is that highs will be a degree or two warmer. Saturday looks to be trending drier with breaks of sun in between mostly cloudy skies. However, more persistent will move back in Sunday and Monday.

TODAY: Similar to Monday. Mostly cloudy, scattered showers isolated t-storms possible. Highs reach the 60′s along the coast and lower 70′s. Winds SE 5-10 mph gusts up to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy chance for scattered showers, lows drop into the 50′s along the coast and lower 60′s inland .

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance for scattered showers and an isolated t-storm. Highs reach the 60′s along the coast and low to mid 70′s inland. Winds SE 10-15 mph gusts up to 25 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance of scattered showers greatest across northern and western Maine. Highs reach the upper 60′s along the coast and low to mid 70′s inland.

FRIDAY: Similar to Thursday, mostly cloudy with the chance for scattered showers. Highs reach the low to mid 70′s statewide.

SATURDAY: Trending drier with some showers otherwise, mostly cloudy skies with some breaks of sunshine. Highs low 70′s along the coast mid to upper 70′s inland.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with more persistent rain.

