Annual Impaired Driving Summit takes place in Bangor Tuesday

The summit runs from 8:30 am to 4:00 pm at the Bangor Cross Insurance Center.(wabi)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The 10th Annual Maine Impaired Driving Summit in collaboration with Maine Bureau of Highway Safety takes place at the Cross Insurance Center.

Roughly 200 law enforcement, prosecutors and policy makers will be convening to learn about ways to combat the disturbing trend on impaired driving.

Seth Allen, a trooper with the Maine State Police, highlighted some of the main concerns that will be discussed at the summit.

“With the tourism season we have more people than our general population. Um, the chance for for impaired driving increases because everybody is on vacation so they kind a let back and have relaxed inhibitions and end up driving impaired when they normally wouldn’t,” said Allen.

