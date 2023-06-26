Summer reading programs at Bangor Public Library begin

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Summer is here, and so are the season’s reading programs.

Monday kicks off the Summer Reading Program for kids and adults and the Bangor Public Library.

The program has been an annual tradition at the library for years.

This year’s theme is “All Together Now” as reading activities can bring people of all ages together.

“It’s one of the highlights of our year. We love doing the Summer Reading Program. It’s very important to keep kids reading through the summer. It helps them get back in school in the fall. It helps prevent that summer slide. So, it’s very important, but it’s also fun for me seeing them progress from year to year, see what they were reading last year after reading this year, what they’re reading 15 years ago as to what they’re reading now,” said Shane Layman, BPL’s Youth Services Department.

For more information on the programs, you can go to the library’s website or check out the library’s Facebook page.

