Scattered Showers Expected All Week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Not good news if you are looking for dry & sunny conditions. Our active weather pattern is sticking around this week with daily chances for showers, the workweek will NOT be a washout!!!!

Be prepared ALL WEEK to dodge some raindrops and to have to deal with the humidity...you’ve been warned.

Low pressure over the Great Lakes will continue to wrap in clouds and a few slow-moving showers this evening. Due to the slow-moving nature of these showers, there will be the potential for some areas to pick up a decent amount of rain overnight. The rest of the region will have a few passing showers and lows that will drop into the 50s and low 60s. Areas of fog will also be likely.

Tuesday & Wednesday will both be similar to what we had on Monday. Expect lots of clouds, slow-moving showers and even some thunderstorms. There will be places that have rain all day but also locations where there will be just a few showers or some drizzle. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 70s.

The low over the Great Lakes will finally pass to our north by Thursday. Expect some broken clouds will some periods of sunshine. There will also be the chance for a few scattered showers. Highs will be a few degrees warmer in the 60s & 70s. Friday also looks similar to Thursday; the only difference is that highs will be a degree or two warmer.

Saturday does look to be trending towards our driest day (not completely dry!) of the week. A few showers will be possible in the morning with the rest of the day having partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the 60s and 70s.

The “dry spell” is short lived as rain returns to the forecast late Saturday and all-day Sunday & Monday. Sunday & Monday are now looking to be our wettest days of the extended forecast and the days when most locations will pick up the brunt of their rainfall. Steady rain should be expected all day both days. Highs will be in the 60s & 70s.

Good news for the Fourth of July as it is trending drier with highs in the 60s & 70s.

If you are ready for this wet & cooler weather pattern to come to an end, well there is hope! The upper-level trough that will bring us the wet weather this week will be replaced by an upper-level ridge by early July. This will be trending us towards a drier & warmer pattern.

KEY TAKEAWAYS:

workweek is NOT a washout

Humid all week

Saturday driest day of the extended (not entirely dry)

Sunday & Monday expect a soaking rain

Pattern change after the Fourth, drier & warmer

TONIGHT: Cloudy with passing showers. Lows in the 50s & 60s. Areas of fog. Easterly wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Looks just like Monday. Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 50s, 60s & low 70s. Humid and a SE wind 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Looks just like Monday. Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 50s, 60s & low 70s. Humid and a SE wind 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 60s & 70s. Humid.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 60s & 70s. Humid.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few morning showers. Highs in the 60s & 70s. Humid.

SUNDAY: Overcast skies with steady rain. Highs in the 60s & 70s.

