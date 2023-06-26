Robbinston woman is loopy for lupine

ROBBINSTON, Maine (WABI) - You see them carpeting the side of roadways all over the state- lupine flowers are in full bloom right now.

But how much do you really know about this wildflower?

Joy Hollowell introduces us to a woman in Robbinston who is absolutely loopy about lupine.

“They drive by and they don’t see what’s right in front of them. These beautiful flowers, they deserve recognition.”

Cindy Joyce looks at lupine as the overlooked flower in Maine. She’s now on a mission to change that.

Joyce has been capturing the colors of lupine for decades. Her photographs have been viewed all over the world.

“The camera is kind of my paint brush on this beautiful canvas,” says Joyce, gesturing to a drove of lupines directly in front of her.

Ironically, this kind of lupine is considered in invasive species. According to the National Park Service, it was introduced to Maine as a landscaping plant, and quickly grew. https://www.nps.gov/articles/000/lupine.htm

“Lupines come from the word lupus, which means wolf in Latin,” explains Joyce. “And in the 14th century, they considered the lupine a very powerful flower because it kind of stood alone and it pushed other flowers out.”

Joyce started her own lupine garden about three years ago. It came after the loss of her mother.

“I thought, wow- I need something beautiful in my life,” says Joyce quietly. “This little garden owns a big piece of my heart.”

She is now hoping others will open their heart and love lupine like she does.

“You know, we’re all flowers in this garden of life,” says Joyce. “A lupine is just as important as a beautiful rose. We’re all beautiful. And why not be a lupine in a world of roses.”

If you’d like to see Cindy Joyce’s photographs of lupine, you can check out her Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/melupinebeauty/

