Ram on the lam no more; Wayward Maine animal caught

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine (WABI) - A ram that has been loose for more than a week in Cape Elizabeth has finally been caught.

We started following the search last week when police said a ram in the process of being relocated from Richmond Island made a break for freedom. At the time, he was last seen in the parking lot at Crescent Beach State Park but then ran off towards Broad Cove.

Monday afternoon, police said they had learned the animal was in the Two Lights area, so over the weekend wool was placed nearby so that the ram would think other sheep were in the area.

A team of volunteers was able to locate the ram and use a tranquilizer gun to sedate him.

Police said the ram was taken home, where he will live until being brought back to Richmond Island in November.

