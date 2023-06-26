Northern Light Cancer Care receives donation from wool spinners

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Folks at Northern Light Cancer Care received a donation on Monday from the Mainely Spinners.

The Spinners are a group of wool spinners who took part in the International Back to Back Wool Challenge where teams sheer a sheep, spin the wool into yarn, and knit a sweater all in one day.

The team won third place at the challenge and raffled off the sweater made in the contest to raise money for cancer care.

The Spinners donated a total a little more than $2,700 to the 2023 Champion the Cure at Northern Light Cancer Care.

“We just presented them with $842.05, $100, check to checks, and we also raised online $325, and we raised over $1,000 earlier that we had sent in earlier in the year, so our total is the $2,752,” said Janet DeLaney, Mainely Spinners Member.

“It’s great. I love talking to teams like this, this one particularly because I think it’s just so interesting. They shared a sheet and spun the wool and knitted a sweater all in one day. There is no activity that doesn’t work generally for a team, raising money to help support but the challenge,” said Donna Boehm, Northern Light Health Associate VP of Cancer Services.

