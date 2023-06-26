Northern Light Cancer Care receives donation from wool spinners

Sheep
Sheep(WABI)
By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Folks at Northern Light Cancer Care received a donation on Monday from the Mainely Spinners.

The Spinners are a group of wool spinners who took part in the International Back to Back Wool Challenge where teams sheer a sheep, spin the wool into yarn, and knit a sweater all in one day.

The team won third place at the challenge and raffled off the sweater made in the contest to raise money for cancer care.

The Spinners donated a total a little more than $2,700 to the 2023 Champion the Cure at Northern Light Cancer Care.

“We just presented them with $842.05, $100, check to checks, and we also raised online $325, and we raised over $1,000 earlier that we had sent in earlier in the year, so our total is the $2,752,” said Janet DeLaney, Mainely Spinners Member.

“It’s great. I love talking to teams like this, this one particularly because I think it’s just so interesting. They shared a sheet and spun the wool and knitted a sweater all in one day. There is no activity that doesn’t work generally for a team, raising money to help support but the challenge,” said Donna Boehm, Northern Light Health Associate VP of Cancer Services.

For more information about the Mainely Spinners, you can check out their Facebook page.

For more details about Champion for the Cure, you can go to their website.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Tiny homes in Bangor.
30-plus tiny homes being built in Bangor
Houlton, Maine border
Rhode Island man facing charges after incident at border crossing in Houlton
Madison, Kacie and Grace Lacadie are identical triplets that will be graduating with highest...
Identical triplets graduate high school this Friday
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday

Latest News

Man holding his head
Neurologist gives advice on how to treat & prevent migraines
Franklin Memorial Hospital
Maine hospital to seek ‘critical access’ status, reduce beds
Healthcare
Former Maine doctor files lawsuit alleging illegal firing: report
Purpleville
Greenville turns into Purpleville next weekend for Alzheimer’s & dementia awareness