Monticello man accused of murdering girlfriend who was reported missing last week

Kimberly Hardy
Kimberly Hardy(Maine State Police)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTICELLO, Maine (WABI) - A Monticello man charged with murdering his girlfriend is going before a judge on Monday.

Just before 4 a.m. Monday, Maine State Police arrested 39-year-old Jayme Schnackenberg at his School Street home in Monticello for the killing of his girlfriend, 42-year-old Kimberly Hardy.

Officials say Hardy was reported missing on Sunday, June 18.

Search efforts for her led authorities to an area of Harvey Siding Road where a body was discovered abandoned in a wooded area.

The body will be transported for an autopsy to determine the cause of death and confirm identity.

Schnackenberg is expected to make his initial court appearance today at 11:30 a.m..

We’ll have more details later Monday evening.

