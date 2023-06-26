Maine House votes, allowing 16 and 17-year-olds gender-affirming healthcare

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine House has voted in favor of a bill to ensure 16 and 17-year-olds can receive gender-affirming hormone therapy without parental consent in some situations.

The vote was 73-60.

The bill allows teens to undergo treatment without parental consent if they are diagnosed with gender dysphoria, are experiencing harm, and have received counseling.

Rep. Marc Malon of Bidderford says this bill will help teenagers who are not safe at home and without support in their lives to be their true self.

Opponents argue parents should have rights when it comes to their children.

Rep. Lucas Lanigan of Sanford says people need a full psychological evaluation to get some medical procedures but that requirement was not included in this bill.

“I have a little problem with a 16-year-old being able to make this dramatic of a change to their body, however, they cannot buy a movie ticket to a rated R movie without their parents’ permission,” Lanigan said.

“It breaks my heart when I hear examples of a child not being safe at home. This is why a measure like this is needed. In the absence of parental support, it would help keep these young people with their health and keep them alive,” Malon said.

The bill is now headed to the Senate for a vote.

Both chambers have already voted to enshrine in law a requirement for the state’s Medicaid program to cover gender-affirming care.

