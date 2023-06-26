Maine Gov. seeks federal disaster for spring storm damage

Kennebec River flooding in Waterville
Kennebec River flooding in Waterville(WABI)
By WMTW
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Gov. Janet Mills Monday asked President Joe Biden to declare a Major Disaster for parts of Maine affected by a severe storm from April 30 to May 1 that brought heavy rain and wind that created flooding, caused thousands of power outages and nearly $3 million in infrastructure damage. That storm brought a lot of flash flooding to the area.

In a letter to the President, Mills said that the impacts of the storm resulted in public infrastructure damage that is beyond the State’s capability to address.

The governor requested that the president issue a Disaster Declaration for Franklin, Kennebec, Knox, Lincoln, Oxford, Sagadahoc, Somerset, and Waldo Counties.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Tiny homes in Bangor.
30-plus tiny homes being built in Bangor
Houlton, Maine border
Rhode Island man facing charges after incident at border crossing in Houlton
Madison, Kacie and Grace Lacadie are identical triplets that will be graduating with highest...
Identical triplets graduate high school this Friday
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday

Latest News

Orono Public Library
Orono Public Library planning for massive expansion
Bangor Public Library's Summer Reading Program
Summer reading programs at Bangor Public Library begin
Sheep
Northern Light Cancer Care receives donation from wool spinners
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fatal fire at Lincolnville home under investigation
Ram on the lam in Cape Elizabeth
Ram on the lam no more; Wayward Maine animal caught