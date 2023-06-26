Maine Gov. seeks federal disaster for spring storm damage

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Gov. Janet Mills Monday asked President Joe Biden to declare a Major Disaster for parts of Maine affected by a severe storm from April 30 to May 1 that brought heavy rain and wind that created flooding, caused thousands of power outages and nearly $3 million in infrastructure damage. That storm brought a lot of flash flooding to the area.

In a letter to the President, Mills said that the impacts of the storm resulted in public infrastructure damage that is beyond the State’s capability to address.

The governor requested that the president issue a Disaster Declaration for Franklin, Kennebec, Knox, Lincoln, Oxford, Sagadahoc, Somerset, and Waldo Counties.

