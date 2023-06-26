Local golfers play 101 holes to raise money for Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two friends teed off all day for a great cause.

Seamus Hagerty and Owen Smiley teed off at 4:35 a.m. on Monday (WABI)

Seamus Hagerty and Owen Smiley played 101 holes of golf at Bangor Municipal Golf Course.

“I suffer from ulcerative colitis, and so we wanted to give back to that and support money for that. It’s going directly to the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation,” said Hagerty, golfer/co-organizer.

“I was just asked by Seamus to help him out on raising money for the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation. I was very happy to because I’m a bit of a golf addict. I was happy to help raise money for a good cause,” said Smiley, golfer.

Hagerty and Smiley teed off at 4:35 a.m. and played 81 of the 101 holes by their 1:30 p.m. lunch break.

“The conditions have definitely been not amazing, and so there’s not many golfers out there. We’re not really taking many practice swings. We’re just kind of going on to the next shot. We’re using a cart,” said Hagerty.

Familiarity of the course has led to a rivalry during the benefit.

“We both work here, and so it was a little bit easier to talk to our boss, Rob Jarvis, because he was a lot more open to it because we know the course a lot better than a lot of people,” said Hagerty.

“It’s been very competitive. Seamus and I are always kind of at each others’ throats looking to win the next hole,” said Smiley.

Richie Trott has helped his friends with the fundraising.

“I’m just having a blast just watching these guys go out here and do something they love for a great cause. It really just puts a smile on my face and on a lot of peoples’ faces. I’m just honored to be a part of that. Seamus is a great friend, and I think it’s a responsibility just to give back and help him through something that’s challenging through raising money,” said Trott.

Hagerty has an idea of how their fundraising will benefit other people.

“I’m on a medical infusion, which is very expensive, but it works perfectly for me. Hopefully that can help other people as well,” said Hagerty.

Hagerty, Smiley, and Trott’s fundraiser comes after Seamus’s brother, Cavan, played 100 holes to promote Maine youth golf in 2013.

You can find a donation link to 101 Holes for Chron’s & Colitis 2023 here.

They’re also selling logo tee shirts to raise money.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.