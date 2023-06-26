Ceremony in Augusta re-dedicates monument honoring murder victims

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - There are memorials all over Maine for those lost in combat or other causes, but what about those lost by homicide?

The National Organization of Parents Of Murdered Children has been around since 1978, and the Maine chapter began in the early 80s.

P.O.M.C. Maine Chapter Co-Leader, Arthur Jette said, “A group of Maine family members who had children who had been murdered, decided that they needed to have a girl with which they could compare notes about what their experience was. That kind of grief was like no other that they had ever experienced. And they needed the company of individuals who understood what they were going through.”

The Maine Murder Victims’ Memorial in Augusta was unveiled in a re-dedication ceremony on Sunday.

“Back in mid 2005, (2000) six era, there were a group of motivated members of the organization in Maine who had really wanted to seek some kind of monument that would memorialize the amount of of murders that occur in a state that we all think of is pretty safe,” said Jette.

The monument was erected in 2014 and shows the names of all Maine Related Murder Victims, but only names of those whose family members applied to have the names added.

Friends and family came together to honor their loved ones as new names were added this year.

Every year since its establishment, names have been added and the monument now holds hundreds of names.

Seeing that trend over the years, the organization’s reach goes beyond mourning.

P.O.M.C. works to provide ongoing emotional support, education, awareness, and homicide prevention.

Jette said, “One of our missions is to, you know, work with interested parties in trying to find ways to prevent murderers. We don’t engage in politics, but there are some tools that can be utilized to help find ways where those cases can be reduced by the number of people becoming more and more aware and being willing to help someone, you know, escape a situation that could ultimately lead to violence and murder.”

But, though it all, they continue to support each other to heal wounds.

“It gives us an opportunity to get together with families who have lived the experience that many of us have lived. And we get to share with each other strategies for being able to, you know, live once again in a way that provides respect and honor to the memory of the victims who was stolen from us,” said Jette.

