Bar Harbor upset with cruise line after ship anchors without reservation

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - The town of Bar Harbor is upset with American Cruise Lines after they anchored their ship, The American Constitution, within town waters without a confirmed reservation.

It happened on June 15, according to the Bar Harbor Town Council.

The vessel holds 170 people.

The Town Council says American Cruise Lines quote, “knowingly took this action over the express objections of the Town and in violation of the Memorandum of Agreement.”

The council instructed the harbor master and town attorney to investigate the incident and take appropriate enforcement action.

The Bangor Daily News reports company officials with American Cruise Lines have since agreed not to have any more ships visit Bar Harbor unless they have reservations.

A representative of the company told the paper the visit was the result of a “misunderstanding.”

