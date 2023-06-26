Bangor recovery housing network has available rooms

Fresh Start Sober Living in Bangor
Fresh Start Sober Living in Bangor(WABI)
By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Folks in recovery have some good news.

Fresh Start Sober Living in Bangor has available rooms in male and female houses.

The organization offers housing and provides a supportive community to their residents who are working toward lives without addiction.

As it’s rare for an organization to have several openings at one time, Fresh Start is putting out the word.

Fresh Start’s Intake Coordinator Ken Hutchings says applicants shouldn’t waste time.

“I just tried to help people that want to help themselves and that want to get help. If there’s people out there that are interested in coming into sober living, the best thing to do would be to apply because they don’t last long,” said Hutchings.

Fresh Start Website: https://www.freshstartrecovery-maine.org/

For any questions, Hutchings said you can contact him directly.

Ken Hutchings email address: hken949@gmail.com

Cell #: (207) 944-9205

