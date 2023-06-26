Bangor police officer on administrative leave after firing service weapon

police lights
police lights(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor Police officer has been placed on administrative leave after firing a weapon, per department policy.

Police were called to a residence on Finson Road in Bangor around 3 A.M. on Sunday to investigate a domestic disturbance.

According to reports officers engaged an individual with a knife, leading to Officer Bobbylee Gillespie to fire her service weapon.

The individual was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries which officials say was unrelated to the officer’s use of force.

The Office of the Attorney General is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Tiny homes in Bangor.
30-plus tiny homes being built in Bangor
Bottles
Maine’s ‘Bottle Bill’ one step closer to legal overhaul
Houlton, Maine border
Rhode Island man facing charges after incident at border crossing in Houlton
MAN ARRESTED AFTER OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING, ASSAULT
1 in custody, facing charges after Friday officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Power Outages
Motor vehicle accident leaves over 1,400 without power
Ceremony in Augusta Re-dedicates Monument Honoring Murder Victims
Ceremony in Augusta re-dedicates monument honoring murder victims
Swan Lake Dam
Swan Lake Dam hosts community clean-up event ahead of summer recreation
Chances for scattered showers and storms continue into the work week