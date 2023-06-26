Bangor police officer on administrative leave after firing service weapon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor Police officer has been placed on administrative leave after firing a weapon, per department policy.

Police were called to a residence on Finson Road in Bangor around 3 A.M. on Sunday to investigate a domestic disturbance.

According to reports officers engaged an individual with a knife, leading to Officer Bobbylee Gillespie to fire her service weapon.

The individual was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries which officials say was unrelated to the officer’s use of force.

The Office of the Attorney General is investigating.

