Bangor police officer on administrative leave after firing service weapon
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor Police officer has been placed on administrative leave after firing a weapon, per department policy.
Police were called to a residence on Finson Road in Bangor around 3 A.M. on Sunday to investigate a domestic disturbance.
According to reports officers engaged an individual with a knife, leading to Officer Bobbylee Gillespie to fire her service weapon.
The individual was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries which officials say was unrelated to the officer’s use of force.
The Office of the Attorney General is investigating.
Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.