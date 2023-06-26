Augusta man serving murder sentence appears for post conviction review

Mathiew Loisel and another man attempted to rob singer Jean Paul Poulain at his home in Augusta.
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - An Augusta man who confessed to killing another man in 2008 appeared in a Kennebec County courtroom on Monday for a post conviction review.

Mathiew Loisel was 22 years old when he and another man attempted to rob singer Jean Paul Poulain at his home in Augusta.

Poulain was shot to death.

Monday, Loisel argued he had ineffective representation during his hearings in 2009.

Assistant Attorney General Don Macomber asked the judge to dismiss the case.

A judge will respond to the arguments at a later date.

Loisel is serving a 30 sentence for murder.

