Swan Lake Dam hosts community clean-up event ahead of summer recreation

SWANVILLE, Maine (WABI) - One community took advantage of the sunny weather Sunday by beautifying their local dam.

The dam committee organized the event by posting on Facebook and the Swan Lake Assocation provided volunteers. People brought their own power tools and cleanup equipment to weed whack, cut down trees and stumps, and pick up sticks.

Swanville’s Swan Lake Dam is the only free public access water area for swimming and outdoor recreation in town. The dam recently switched from federal to state regulations, which require a 4-foot clearance so the dam and water is visible.

With the town now owning the dam, the community came out to clean it up.

“We thought we’d be lucky if we had five people here and as you can see, there are people all over both sides,” remarks Cindy Boguen, the Chair of Swanville’s Select Board. “It’s gonna really clean the area. We want to make this accessible to people so they can swim and enjoy the lake.”

Judging by the swimmers and kayakers who visited the lake during the cleanup, the community staple has received some much-needed attention ahead of the summer recreational season.

