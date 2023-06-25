Overall drier today, some showers and storms this afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Today will be the drier day of the weekend. We are starting off with some fog this morning with a Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 9 a.m. After the fog dissipates we will be left with mostly cloudy skies this morning with some peaks of sunshine before more clouds roll in later this afternoon associated with some showers and thunderstorms. However, if your up north or headed up north today, the weather will be drier and feature even more sunshine. The low pressure system that brought us showers and some downpours yesterday and last night will continue to push off into the Maritimes this morning. As the low moves off to the east a cold front will follow behind and drop southward through the afternoon and evening. As the cold front passes over the Bangor region and Downeast it will conjure up some more showers and even some thunderstorms. Luckily, its not likely any thunderstorms will become severe. However, with abundant moisture there is still the threat for some locally heavy rain underneath some of the storms that develop. Behind the cold front, smoke from wild fires in Canada will funnel into the state prompting air quality alerts today, especially for sensitive groups. Highs today will reach mostly the low 80′s for inland location and the lower 70′s along the coast. It will also still be very humid with dewpoints remaining in the upper 60′s even touching 70. Showers linger into the overnight hours with patchy areas of fog developing. Overnight lows drop into the upper 50′s and lower 60′s across the state.

The wet weather pattern will continue into the work week. Another low pressure system meandering over the Great Lakes Region will then lift more scattered showers and thunderstorm from south to north over the course of the day. With high moisture content in the atmosphere there is still the threat for locally heavy rainfall Monday within the scattered showers and storms. Highs on Monday will be cooler than this weekend, reaching the low to mid 70′s north and mid to upper 60′s from the central highlands down towards the coast.

The low over the Great Lakes will slowly drift eastward passing to the north of the state by late Tuesday night. This will allow for moisture to continue to stream in from the south, with the chances for scattered showers and rumbles of thunder. Daily chances for showers and thunderstorms will continue for the rest of the work week.

TODAY: Drier but still humid with more sunshine north. Showers and thunderstorms, locally heavy, through the Bangor region and Downeast in the afternoon and evening. Highs reach the low 80′s inland and low 70′s along the coast. Winds light and variable.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers linger with patchy fog developing. Lows drop into the upper 50′s and lower 60′s. Winds becoming easterly at around 5 mph.

MONDAY: Humid with scattered showers and storms, highs reach the 70′s north, and 60′s south.

TUESDAY: Humid, scattered showers and storms, highs reach the low 70′s inland, and upper 60′s along the coast.

WEDNESDAY: Humid, with scattered showers possible, highs reach the 70′s inland and upper 60′s along the coast.

THURSDAY: Humid, with scattered showers possible, highs reach the 70′s inland and upper 60′s along the coast.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers possible, highs reach the 70′s.

