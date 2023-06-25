Fire at Lincolnville home under investigation

LINCOLNVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A man has died following a fire at a home in Lincolnville Saturday, according to the Pen Bay Pilot.

The fire broke out a two-story log cabin on Miller Town Road around 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

It’s unclear how the fire started.

According to the newspaper, the man’s body will be taken to the Medical Examiner for identification.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.