Fire at Lincolnville home under investigation

(WOWT)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LINCOLNVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A man has died following a fire at a home in Lincolnville Saturday, according to the Pen Bay Pilot.

The fire broke out a two-story log cabin on Miller Town Road around 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

It’s unclear how the fire started.

According to the newspaper, the man’s body will be taken to the Medical Examiner for identification.

This story will be updated.

