Belfast wraps up 27th annual Arts in the Park

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - From handcrafted furniture to ornate paintings, all kinds of art was on sale and display at Steamboat Landing in Belfast.

This was all part of Belfast’s 27th Annual Arts in the Park, a popular arts and fine crafts festival featuring Maine artists.

Over one hundred artists participated in the event put on by the Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce and Belfast Parks and Recreation Department.

The coveted Artist of the Year Award was won by Helena Malone who’s work incorporates inspirations from traditional Japanese Shinto Scrolls in combination with the seasons Midcoast Maine.

”This all started with painting on silk and my dance background is part of that because as a belly dancer, I would dye belly dance veils and then I learned how to paint them while I was living in Maine, when I moved here eighteen years ago, I started painting. Then I got bored then I want back to my studio art English background and I wanted to paint scenes, so it’s evolved after dying silk belly dance veils so now I do wall hangings which are also cards and prints.” said Helena Malone, 2023′s Artist of the Year.

“It’s a nice mix with different artisans. It’s well organized and it’s a beautiful location. You can do a lot of different, things in Belfast, so people come and spend the day. You get a nice turnout which is great.” said Karen Baron, a watercolor artist from Ellsworth.

There was also a workshop for kids to try their hands at painting hosted by Waterfall Arts.

In addition, a handful of local food trucks were there and live music was played at the gazebo from a few different bands.

Today was the last day of the festival.

