Slugger the Seadog to be inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Portland’s own Slugger the Seadog will soon be enshrined in glory.

Slugger is part of the 2023 class for the Mascot Hall of Fame. He is the first minor league baseball mascot to get the honor.

I am incredibly honored, humbled, and privileged to share I have been elected into the Mascot Hall of Fame. A huge THANK YOU to my fans (friends) for all of your support! I share this honor with all of you, the city of Portland, and the state of Maine. Thank you!!! pic.twitter.com/zjauOCTAFL — Slugger The Sea Dog (@Slugger_SeaDog) June 24, 2023

Slugger will be joined by Otto Orange from Syracuse University as the class of 2023.

Both mascots will be inducted to the hall in a ceremony on Saturday, August 12 later this year.

