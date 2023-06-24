Slugger the Seadog to be inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame
Third time is the charm for Slugger the Seadog
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Portland’s own Slugger the Seadog will soon be enshrined in glory.
Slugger is part of the 2023 class for the Mascot Hall of Fame. He is the first minor league baseball mascot to get the honor.
Slugger will be joined by Otto Orange from Syracuse University as the class of 2023.
Both mascots will be inducted to the hall in a ceremony on Saturday, August 12 later this year.
