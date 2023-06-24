Maine Whoopie Pie Festival draws crowd on Saturday

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - Not even the threat of rain could keep folks from flocking to the Maine Whoopie Pie Festival.

The annual event in Dover-Foxcroft draws crowds from near and far and this year was no exception.

More than 20 bakers from all across Maine set up booths with samples to taste and pies to purchase.

Those with a passion for whoopie pies could find everything from traditional to flavors like white chocolate raspberry and even pulled pork and mac n cheese.

There were even Woof whoopie pies for four-legged attendees.

The day featured a Whoopie Pie Baking Contest with our own Joy Hollowell as the judge.

And there was the classic Whoopie Pie Eating Contest as well.

Since 2009, the Maine Whoopie Pie Festival has been gathering the best bakers from around New England to offer samples and compete for prizes and bragging rights.

By the way, the whoopie pie is Maine’s official state treat.

