Heavy showers and thunderstorms today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An upper-level low pressure system will push in from the west and run into the very warm and humid airmass that has been in place since yesterday. The early part of our morning will remain mostly dry with with some dense fog along the coast and through the Bangor region. However, as the low pressure system tracks closer to our area by late morning and into the afternoon, scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop. Showers start across southern and western Maine my mid to late morning and slowly slide northward through Bangor and northern Maine by the early afternoon. The combination of an abundance of moisture available and the slow moving nature of these showers and storms, localized flash flooding is possible if caught underneath some of these cells. Some spots could pick up inches of rain in a very short amount of time. Parts of northern & western Maine will see the best potential for this occurring. High temperatures today will reach the 70′s through the Bangor region and Downeast with temperatures topping out in the low to mid 80′s up north. Winds will be out of the south at around 5-10 mph. The threat for showers will continue overnight, especially across northern Maine, as the low pressure system pushes into New Brunswick. Patchy fog is likely tonight with overnight lows dropping into the upper 50′s along the coast and low to mid 60′s inland.

A cold front will drop in from the north on Sunday. This will trigger more heavy downpours and possible thunderstorms further south than Saturday. This will put the central highlands through the Bangor region and Downeast at risk of having localized areas of heavy rainfall and flooding. With the cold front dropping south, areas of northern Maine might actually see some peaks of sunshine through Sunday afternoon. High temperatures will reach the low 70′s along the coast to upper 70′s with some spots touching 80 inland.

Our active weather pattern continues into next week as we will have daily chances for showers in the forecast. The humidity will be sticking around, and highs will be in the 60s and low 70s.

TODAY: Dense fog AM, then heavy showers and thunderstorms with the threat of localized flash flooding north. Highs reach the 70′s and 80′s.

TONIGHT: Patchy fog, showers continue, especially north. Lows drop into the 50′s along the coast and 60′s inland.

SUNDAY: Heavy showers and thunderstorms further south with the threat of localized flash flooding through the central highland, Bangor region and Downeast. Highs reach the upper 70′s inland and low 70′s along the coast.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers likely. Highs reach the 60′s and 70′s. Still humid

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Highs reach the 70′s. Still humid

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with showers possible. Highs in the 60s and 70s. Humidity continues to stick around.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with showers possible. Highs in the 60s and 70s. Still humid.

