Gran Fondo Hincapie returns to Bangor for a second year

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Hundreds of cyclists gathered from across the country to compete in a scenic cycling starting in Bangor and reaching as far as the Penobscot Bay.

The tour has recently stopped in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania and Chattanooga, Tennessee, but today the ride started and finished at the Bangor Waterfront.

In addition to George Hincapie himself, the events namesake, a couple other big names in cycling were there including world champion Claire Brown and Team USA cyclist Noah Middlestaedt.

Registration closed yesterday and cyclists got started at the race’s second year in town at nine this morning.

”Well, I’m part of Team Supra and I’ve got these guys behind me. They’ve been doing it for quite a while. I started getting into it within the last year or so and I decided to join up and it’s been awesome.” said cyclist Alex Karjala.

“A Gran Fondo is different than a typical race held by USA Cycling. So some of the people in the front of the group, they are gonna actually try to race to be the first to cross the finish line. We even have a KOM which is for King of the Mountain, QOM which is for Queen of the Mountain where people are timed and they win prizes for being the fastest, but ninety percent of participants in this Gran Fondo are here to have a good time, meet people, rub elbows with the pro cyclists, and really make some memories for the future.” said Tim Bell, the commentator for the event.

There were three routes to choose from, with an 80 mile Gran, 52 mile medio, and 15 mile Piccolo.

The Gran loop stretched all the way down to Castine, the Medio to Orland, and the Piccolo to Orrington.

After cyclists crossed the finish line, free food and beverage was offered at the Gran Fondo Hincapie Family Festival.

Gran Fondo roughly translates to “Big Ride” from Italian.

