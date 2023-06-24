Fatal Norridgewock crash leaves one man dead

NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine (WABI) - A fatal car crash on Mechanic Street in Norridgewock has left one man dead.

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene at approximately 3:14 a.m. Saturday morning.

It was found that the driver was heading north on the street before veering off the right side of the roadway and crashing into a vacant car parked in a private driveway. The driver, Gerald Perri, 54 of Smithfield, was found ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only one in the car.

The crash is still under investigation as to what caused the crash or Perri going off the roadway, but excessive speed is reported to appear to be a contributing factor. Perri was also not wearing a seatbelt.

Alongside Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, the Norridgewock Fire Department and Redington Fairview General Hospital EMS responded to the crash.

