Downtown Bangor holds parade and festival for Pride

The parade kicked off the event at 11 a.m. and the festival followed from noon to 4 p.m.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The skies may have been gray Saturday, but downtown Bangor was still full of color during the Pride parade and festival!

Iconic downtown locations like Hannibal Hamlin Park and West Market Square provided space for many activities like organization and business vendors, live music, and even a community art project that attendees were invited to contribute to!

”It really means a lot to me to see all this support out here today, it’s crazy. Bangor has become such an accepting community, and it’s always kind of had an accepting side I feel, but it’s definitely grown a lot and it’s amazing,” one attendee commented. “The amount of love and the vibe in this atmosphere, it’s something I can’t really put into words. You have to experience it yourself.”

Health Equity Alliance hosted the event, and had local sponsors such as Northern Light Health, Bangor Savings Bank, Mason’s and more.

For more information on the event and the organizations involved, visit Health Equity Alliance’s website.

