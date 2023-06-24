Brunswick man arrested after standoff with police

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - A Brunswick man is facing a number of charges after an hours-long standoff with police.

Gabriel McKusick, 44, is charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and creating a police standoff, among other charges.

McKusick was taken into custody on Forest Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say the standoff started sometime before 8 p.m. when they responded to a report of threats made at a Burger King.

Officers deployed non-lethal flash bangs and rounds that allowed hem to safely remove McKusick from his vehicle.

We’re told a rifle and almost 60 rounds of ammunition were found in his vehicle.

McKusick was taken to a Portland hospital with minor injuries before being brought to Cumberland County Jail.

Two officers received minor injuries during the arrest and were treated on scene by EMS personnel.

Brunswick Man Arrested after Police Standoff PORTLAND, Maine – On Friday, June 23, 2023 just after 7:00 PM police were... Posted by Portland Maine Police Department on Saturday, June 24, 2023

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.