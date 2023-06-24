Bangor man raises over $26,000 for Maine Veterans Project in annual 400-pound tire flip

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - For almost a decade now one local man has taken on a yearly challenge to raise money for the Maine Veteran’s Project.

Mike Laliberte was once again out on Maple Street Saturday morning flipping a 400-pound tire for an entire mile.

Through the years he’s flipped the tire through rain, intense heat, shoulder surgery and even after losing one of his legs.

It began as a personal challenge. But has since taken off as a fundraiser.

For 2023 he hoped to raise $25,000 for the Maine Veterans Project.

An effort in the memory of the 22 veterans who take their own life every day.

“We’re a small organization that just goes by individual donation. So when we get a big infusion like this it really helps us sit down and plan out some programs get some veteran projects approved and really just start putting it to good use,” said President of the Maine Veterans Project Doc Goodwin.

Laliberte not only set a new personal record for his time this year, clocking in at 2 hours and 39 minutes.

But he also exceeded the fundraising goal with a total above $26,000.

The fundraising page has 8 days left as of June 24th, 2023. If you’d like to contribute, you can click this link.

