Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office meets with Veazie community

VEAZIE, Maine (WABI) - There was a sheriff’s department presence at Tradewinds in Veazie on Friday, but it was all for for a good cause.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office held a meet and greet as a way for their employees to share with folks what their job is really about.

Sheriff Troy Morton says it’s the perfect opportunity for the community to hear directly from those who live this career.

He says it’s also a way, post COVID, for the department to share information and learn about community needs.

“We’re also taking the advantage of sharing some of the opportunities within the sheriff’s office, particularly our corrections division that has openings, law enforcement division, and our dispatch center all looking for employees and the great opportunities,” said Morton. “So far, it’s been an absolute blast. We’ve had a lot of folks come up and just simply say thank you for what we’re doing, which is a great part of this as well.”

If you missed this event and are interested in becoming part of their team, you can find out more information on their mobile app, Facebook, or the department’s website

You can also stop by the sheriff’s office on Hammond Street in Bangor to apply.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.