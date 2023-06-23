Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office meets with Veazie community

Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office held a meet and greet in Veazie
Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office held a meet and greet in Veazie(WABI)
By Mark Rediker
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VEAZIE, Maine (WABI) - There was a sheriff’s department presence at Tradewinds in Veazie on Friday, but it was all for for a good cause.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office held a meet and greet as a way for their employees to share with folks what their job is really about.

Sheriff Troy Morton says it’s the perfect opportunity for the community to hear directly from those who live this career.

He says it’s also a way, post COVID, for the department to share information and learn about community needs.

“We’re also taking the advantage of sharing some of the opportunities within the sheriff’s office, particularly our corrections division that has openings, law enforcement division, and our dispatch center all looking for employees and the great opportunities,” said Morton. “So far, it’s been an absolute blast. We’ve had a lot of folks come up and just simply say thank you for what we’re doing, which is a great part of this as well.”

If you missed this event and are interested in becoming part of their team, you can find out more information on their mobile app, Facebook, or the department’s website

You can also stop by the sheriff’s office on Hammond Street in Bangor to apply.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar General
Dollar General facing millions of dollars in fines
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Bottles
Maine’s ‘Bottle Bill’ one step closer to legal overhaul
Tiny homes in Bangor.
30-plus tiny homes being built in Bangor
Houlton, Maine border
Rhode Island man facing charges after incident at border crossing in Houlton

Latest News

Bikes
Bangor PD’s bike auction return Saturday
Bangor's Dakin and Pancoe pools are open
Bangor’s Pancoe, Dakin pools open for the season
Gran Fondo Hincapie Series
Gran Fondo Hincapie returning to Bangor
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday