Maine’s Coalition of Shelters asks for more funding

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The clock is winding down in Augusta for state lawmakers to complete unfinished business before adjourning for this session.

One item still to be addressed is Maine’s homelessness crisis.

Friday morning, members of Maine’s Coalition of Shelters came together requesting a minimum $5 million increase in the state budget to spread across more than 20 shelters around the state.

They say shelters have been underfunded for years.

Payroll costs alone for many shelters have risen to 60% and many say they need more staffing to serve the population coming into their shelters.

The coalition says they answered the call to action during the pandemic, and now they’re asking leadership to answer this call to action.

