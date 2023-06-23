Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns Saturday

Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.
Whoopie Pies from Christine's Kitchen in Brewer.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - Here’s a sweet event you don’t want to miss.

The Maine Whoopie Pie Festival returns to Dover-Foxcroft on Saturday

The one-day event is back with dozens of bakers, hundreds of artists, vendors and crafters and tens of thousands of whoopie pies.

The festival opens at 10 a.m.

Our own Joy Hollowell will be there as a celebrity judge.

It’s $6 to get in.

Kids 12 and under get in for free.

If you want to skip the lines, tickets can be purchased in advance at mainewhoopiepiefestival.com.

